KAGS
Close

Aggies Continue to Struggle After Bye Week

Connor Lanfear discusses the Aggies 35-14 loss to Mississippi State.

KAGS 11:11 PM. CDT October 28, 2017

Offensive lineman Connor Lanfear gives reaction and insight after the 35-14 loss to Mississippi State.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories