Aggies Cool Red Hot Bulldog Bats in Series Opening Win

COLLEGE STATION – Braden Shewmake’s fourth-inning grand slam keyed the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies’ 9-2 triumph over the No. 13 Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Thursday evening’s series opener on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M (34-13, 14-8 SEC) came into the game trailing the league-leading Bulldogs (30-17, 14-8 SEC), along with Auburn and Kentucky, by one game in the SEC standings. They gave the ball to junior Brigham Hill (7-3) to try to pull themselves to within a half game of the SEC lead.

The Aggies pounced on the Bulldogs early with a three-run second off southpaw Konnor Pilkington (5-4). Joel Davis and Cole Bedford got the frame started with a pair of singles. With two down, Walker Pennington cleared the bases with a double that he just squeezed inside the left field line. Nick Choruby brought Pennington home on a single to right, giving Texas A&M an early 3-0 lead.

In the fourth, Mississippi State broke a streak of 44 straight innings where Aggie pitching did not allow an earned run. The first four Bulldogs reached with two coming around to score. Cody Brown and Elijah MacNamee provided RBI singles in the inning. Hill bounced back by retiring the next three batters to limiting the damage.

The Aggies stretched the lead to six with a five-run fourth. Cole Bedford and Austin Homan reached with a walk and hit-by-pitch, respectively, and were moved to scoring positon on a Pennington sacrifice bunt. A flurry of ten straight balls chased Pilkington from the game, with Baine Schoenvogel’s bases-loaded, pinch-hit free pass inflating the Texas A&M cushion to 4-2.

Entering with a 2-0 count on Shewmake, reliever Peyton Plumlee offered up a ball and a strike before delivering a regretful fastball on a 3-1 count. Shewmake’s grand slam sent Olsen Field into a frenzy as the freshman’s dinger snuck inside the right field foul pole. The 8-2 lead after four would be more than enough for Hill and company.

The Aggie offense added one more to their lead in the seventh. Choruby stretched the lead to 9-2 on a single through the left side that scored Davis.

Hill worked 7.0 innings fanning six and allowing just the two third-inning runs. Kaylor Chafin came on in relief and pitched a perfect eighth and Jason Ruffcorn closed the door on the victory with three straight strikeouts in the ninth.

Bedford and Choruby both reached four times in the game. Choruby accounted for three of the 11 hits and Bedford had two of the six walks. The last four in the order contributed seven runs.

