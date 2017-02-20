Aggies' Dave Elmendorf and Coach Pat Henry Enter Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday

WACO— The Texas Sports Hall of Fame (TSHOF) will enshrine the Class of 2017 and Aggie three-way All-American Dave Elemendorf and legendary Aggie track coach Pat Henry are among the group of eight inductees. The formal induction ceremony and banquet will take place at the Waco Convention Center on Tuesday, February 21.

The 2017 Hall of Fame class will honor the following athletes:

Volleyball legend and two-time Olympian Rita Buck-Crockett

Three-time volleyball All-American and Olympian Flo Hyman (deceased)

Multitalented football and track athlete Eric Metcalf

Legendary football coach Wade Phillips

Star football and baseball player Dave Elmendorf

Three-time Super Bowl champion Darren Woodson

Legendary Texas A&M track and field coach Pat Henry

Olympic gymnastics champion Nastia Liukin

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame is one of four separate halls of fame housed within its physical structure, including the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame, and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.

Elemendorf was a terrific student-athlete at Westbury High School in Houston before coming to Texas A&M to play football for head coach Gene Stallings and baseball for head coach Tom Chandler. Elmendorf lettered three years in football and earned All-America honors as a defensive back in the fall of 1970. In the spring of 1971, he earned All-America honors as an outfielder as well as earning Academic All-America honors. Elmendorf lettered all four years in baseball.

Upon his graduation with a degree in economics, Elmendorf was drafted by the NFL Los Angeles Rams and was drafted by the New York Yankees in the Major League Baseball draft. Elemendorf signed with the Rams and played nine seasons in the NFL and was part of the Rams' Super Bowl XIV team.

Elmendorf was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 1978 and was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 1996.

He has been a part of the Aggie football radio network broadcasts since 1989 with the exception of two seasons.

Coach Henry is in his 13th season as the Aggies head track and field coach and he will be looking for the men's and women's teams to finish in the Top 10 at the NCAA Championships for the 10th consecutive year. The Aggie women’s team will be looking to make it 12 straight seasons to finish among the NCAA Top 10.

Coach Henry became the first NCAA coach to lead a school to three consecutive men's and women's NCAA Outdoor Championships when Texas A&M accomplished the feat winning it all in the 2009-2010-2011 seasons.

In 2013, the Aggie men claimed their fourth NCAA Championship while the Aggie women achieved a fourth National Championship in 2014.

With his eight national championships in Aggieland, Coach Henry has compiled 35 Division I national titles in his career. In addition, Henry coached Blinn Junior College in Brenham to a pair of juco national titles before he accepted the head coaching position at LSU (1988-2004).

Coach Henry and the Aggies will travel to Nashville later this week to compete in the SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships before returning home to College Station to host the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, Mar. 10-11.

(© 2017 KAGS)