Aggies Drop 4-3 Decision at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies dropped a 4-3 decision to the Vanderbilt Commodores in the series opener Friday evening at Hawkins Field.

The Aggies drew first blood in the top of the first inning. Nick Choruby worked a seven-pitch walk to start the frame and Austin Homan followed by rattling a double in the corner by the leftfield foul pole to put two runners in scoring position. Braden Shewmake pushed Choruby a cross with a groundout to shortstop to stake the Aggies to a 1-0 lead.

Texas A&M used a two-out rally to tack on two more runs in the second. George Janca started the assault with a two-outs to leftfield and he followed with a swipe of second. Choruby was issued a base on balls on nine pitches and Homan drew an eight-pitch to fill the bags with Ags. Shewmake laced a single through the right side to plate Janca and Choruby to inflate the cushion to 3-0.

Vanderbilt wrestled the lead away from the Aggies with a grand slam by Jeren Kendall in the home half of the second. The baserunners were provided by a leadoff single by Stephen Scott Scott, a one-out walk to Alonzo Jones and a two-out walk to Harrison Ray.

Brigham Hill (4-2) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight in 6.0 innings. Kaylor Chafin put in a shutdown performance out of the bullpen, retiring all six batters he faced, including two strikeouts.

Vanderbilt starter Kyle Wright (1-3) labored through 5.0 innings to earn his first win of the season. He allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six with 110 pitches.

Janca led the Aggies with two hits. Shewmake plated all three of Texas A&M’s runs. Choruby drew three walks and scored a pair of runs.

Kendall logged two of the four hits for Vanderbilt and accounted for all four RBI.

The Aggies and Commodores return to action Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. contest at Hawkins Field.

