Aggies Drop 7-4 Decision to No. 18 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 4 Texas A&M Softball team fell to No. 18 Kentucky, 7-4, Sunday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium.

Kentucky (34-14, 11-10 SEC) struck first with a three-run first inning. Bailey Vick plated Abbey Cheek on a single up the middle, before Alex Martens and Rachael Metzger recorded back-to-back RBI singles.

In the third, the Aggies (41-7, 15-5 SEC) evened the contest on a Samantha Show three-run homer. Erica Russell led off the frame with a single and moved to second on a Keeli Milligan base hit through the right side. With two outs, Show blasted a dinger to left, her sixth of the season.

The Wildcats regained the lead in the fifth on a Brooklin Hinz RBI-groundout and extended the advantage to 7-3 on a Jenny Schaper solo home run and two-RBI single by Breanne Ray in the sixth.

The Aggies threatened in the seventh, loading the bases with one out, but was only able to score a run on a Sarah Hudek RBI fielder’s choice.

Show was saddled with the loss to move to 17-4 on the season, while Meagan Prince earned the win to move to 18-6. Show threw four innings of relief giving up three runs on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

The Aggies close out the regular season with a three-game series with No. 8 Tennessee beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On today’s game…

“We got ourselves in a little bit of a hole in the first inning. I was proud of the way the kids fought back. Samantha Show gets up there and gets a big home run and we are right back in the game. It was a weird game early on where we got no breaks. I was proud of our kids for not throwing in the towel. I thought we fought hard and didn’t let the disappointment get to us. We are a team that should be able to put up a lot of runs. We have a lot of good hitters. This is a potent offense, and for us not to get timely hits can be frustrating.”

