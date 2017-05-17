Aggies Drop 8-2 Decision to Sam Houston State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies lost their last non-conference game of the regular-season Tuesday with an 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Sam Houston State (33-20) pounced on the Aggies for a run in the top of the first. Riley McKnight drew a five-pitch walk to start the game. Bryce Johnson followed with a single through the right side and a stolen base to put two runners in scoring position. The Aggies retired both baserunners when Andrew Fregia bounced to third starting a 5-3-4-3-2 DP with both runners getting tagged on their way home. After the shenanigans, Fregia found himself on second base and he scored when Clayton Harp poked a single through the right side.

The Bearkats put five more runs on the board in the top of the fifth. The rally once again started with a walk, this time Blake Grisham drew a six-pitch free pass. A bunt single by Tyler Beene and a sacrifice bunt by McKnight once again gave Sam Houston State two runners in scoring position. Johnson knocked in Grisham with a single up the middle and Beene scored on a groundout to shortstop by Fregia to stretch the lead to 3-0.

John Doxakis relieved Aggie starter Turner Larkins on the mound to try to limit the damage, but he surrendered an RBI single by Harp and a two-run home run by Robie Rojas ballooned the Bearkats’ advantage to 6-0.

Sam Houston State tacked on an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI single by Fregia.

Texas A&M (35-18) mounted their lone rally in the seventh when Hunter Coleman and Baine Schoenvogel hit back-to-back pinch-hit home runs to cut the lead to 7-2.

The Bearkats scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to account for the final run.

George Janca paced the Aggies at the plate, going 2-for-3.

Johnson, Freiga, Harp and Beene each had two hits for Sam Houston State.

Larkins (1-2) was saddled with the loss. He yielded four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two.

Dakota Mills (6-3) logged a win against Texas A&M for the second consecutive season, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out six in 6.2 innings.

Texas A&M returns to action Thursday when the Aggies host the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 6:32 pm contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

Thoughts on the game...

“We had a chance to tie the game up in the third with our two and three hitter up and runners on and we weren't able to do that after a strikeout and a groundout. Then, we let the fifth inning get away from us. After the leadoff walk we weren't able to get the out on the bunt. Here comes the big inning and we weren't able to get off the field with the bullpen. We ended up chasing runs the rest of the way.”

On Sam Houston State pitcher Dakota Mills...

“He's been fabulous against us both times he's thrown here. He throws the ball downhill and is always competitive. For the second year in a row, he's was dominant.”

© 2017 KAGS-TV