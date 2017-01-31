Aggies Earn No. 20 Billing in Two More Polls

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies were slotted No. 20 in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason Poll, both recently released.

Earlier in January, the Aggies were also selected No. 20 in the D1Baseball.com Preseason Poll.

Texas A&M was one of six SEC teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll. TCU was selected No. 1, followed by Florida, LSU, South Carolina and Florida State.

The Aggies were one of seven SEC teams in the NCBWA 35-team poll. TCU earned the top spot, followed by Florida, LSU, Florida State and South Carolina.



Texas A&M’s lineup returns three starters from last season, led by shortstop Austin Homan who batted .356 with 32 runs, seven doubles, one triple, one home run and 26 RBI in 2016. Outfielders Nick Choruby (.299, 33 runs, 22 RBI, 13 stolen bases) and Joel Davis (.293, 18 runs, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 3 HR, 22 RBI) also return to the lineup.



The Maroon and White also return a wealth of talent on the mound, including All-American Brigham Hill (9-2, 2.51 ERA). Fellow starter Turner Larkins (3-0, 2.51 ERA) returns for his junior campaign. The return of standout relievers Mitchell Kilkenny (2-0, 1.67 ERA), Stephen Kolek (3-0, 3.30 ERA) and Corbin Martin (2-1, 5.47 ERA) also buoy the squad's expectations for 2017.



Texas A&M finished 49-16 on last year, finishing 20-10 in the SEC. The Aggies won the SEC Tournament championship game and advanced to the College Station Super Regional after winning their eighth regional crown.



The Aggies begin the 2017 season on February 17 as they host the Bowling Green Falcons in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

