Aggies Fall to 1-5 in SEC Play After Letting 12 Point Lead Slip Against Arkansas

With the loss, A&M drops to 1-5 in SEC play.

KAGS 11:03 PM. CST January 17, 2017

A&M's struggles in conference play continue as Arkansas erased a 12 point deficit in a 62-60 win. Admon Gilder tied a game high with 16 points.

(© 2017 KAGS)


