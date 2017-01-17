Close Aggies Fall to 1-5 in SEC Play After Letting 12 Point Lead Slip Against Arkansas With the loss, A&M drops to 1-5 in SEC play. KAGS 11:03 PM. CST January 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A&M's struggles in conference play continue as Arkansas erased a 12 point deficit in a 62-60 win. Admon Gilder tied a game high with 16 points. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Minor League Soccer Coming to Brazos Valley 17th Ranked College Station Girls Wins on the Road Against Bryan More Stories President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston Jan 18, 2017, 12:50 a.m. Little Elm officer shot and killed Jan 17, 2017, 4:47 p.m. Sisters who vanished in 1985 found in Houston Jan 17, 2017, 12:13 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs