Aggies Fall to No. 18 Kentucky, 7-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The fourth-ranked Texas A&M Softball team suffered a 7-2 loss to No. 18 Kentucky Saturday at John Cropp Stadium.

Texas A&M (41-6, 15-4 SEC) took an early 2-0 lead in the third on a Riley Sartain single. Ashley Walters led off the frame with a walk and moved to second on a single by Sarah Hudek. After an Erica Russell sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third, Keeli Milligan drew a walk to load the bases. With two outs, Sartain delivered with a frozen rope up the middle, plating Hudek and Milligan.

Kentucky (32-14, 10-10 SEC) took the lead in the fifth, scoring on a Bailey Vick RBI single and a Breanne Ray two-RBI single. In the sixth, the Wildcats cashed in four runs on three hits and a pair of bases-loaded walks to take a 7-2 advantage.

Lexi Smith suffered the loss to move to 11-1 on the year. The Temple, Texas, native gave up three runs on two hits, four walks and struck out two. Payton McBride threw 1.1 innings of relief, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks.

Meagan Prince earned the win, limiting the Aggies to just one hit and four walks in five innings to move to 17-6 on the year.

The rubber match is scheduled for a 12 p.m. start Sunday and can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through Watch ESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On today’s game…

“Kentucky did a nice job of putting the ball in play. Lexi (Smith) was cruising along until the fifth inning and got in some trouble. I just look at our opportunities and at some point they are going to haunt you. You can’t live and die by only scoring a couple of runs and leaving the bases loaded like we did.”

On Riley Sartain’s performance…

“Good job by Riley to give us the lead early. We really needed that. She hasn’t had a ton of success as of late with big RBI hits and she did that today.”

On the offense…

“It was nice to see us get on the board first. I thought we did a great job of doing that. Offensively, we just have to be better. We got two hits on the day and it is tough to win that way. We did a good job of setting the table with the walks. We couldn’t get timely hits.”

