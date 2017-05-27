Aggies Force Game Three with 6-5 Victory Over Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M softball team defeated Tennessee, 6-5, Saturday to force game three in the Knoxville Super Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The rubber match is set to begin at 2 p.m. CT Sunday and can be seen on ESPN. Radio coverage of the game can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Aggies (46-11) plated four runs on five hits to take a 5-4 advantage. Kaitlyn Alderink and Tori Vidales led off the frame with back-to-back singles up the middle, before Ashley Walters plated Alderink on a single to center. Riley Sartain followed with a double, scoring Vidales. Sarah Hudek tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left, allowing Miranda Miles, who pinch ran for Walters, to touch home as Samantha Show capped off the inning with a RBI double to left center.

The Volunteers (48-11) responded with an RBI infield single from Jenna Holcomb in the sixth to tie it, but the Aggies countered with a run of their own in the bottom half. Keeli Milligan was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Alderink. Vidales roped a one-out single to left center, scoring Milligan for her 45th RBI of the season.

For the second game in a row, Payton McBride stifled the Tennessee offense, allowing just two hits in 1.2 innings with a strikeout. McBride entered the game in the sixth with one out and the bases loaded, and forced an infield fly and a groundout to get out of the jam.

Tennessee grabbed an early lead in the first as Meghan Gregg homered to right center, but the Aggies quickly tied it as Kristen Cuyos singled home Milligan. The Volunteers scored two runs in the second on back-to-back RBI infield singles.

Caylan Arnold suffered the loss to move to 20-9 on the year. Arnold allowed two runs, two walks and three hits with a strikeout. Matty Moss tossed three innings of relief giving up four runs on five hits and two walks.

Trinity Harrington started in the circle for the Maroon and White, throwing 5.1 innings scattering nine hits, five runs, three earned with three strikeouts.

