Aggies Get First SEC Win with Victory Over Kentucky

COLLEGE STATION- Khaalia Hillsman had 20 points, leading No. 19 Texas A&M as the Aggies defeated Kentucky 74-70 in a women's basketball game at Reed Arena.



The Aggies (12-4, 1-1 SEC) led for nearly the last 11 minutes of the game, but had to survive a late scare. Texas A&M extended its lead to nine points with 7:32 remaining, but the Wildcats (8-8, 0-2) clawed back, closing the deficit to just two points with 9.7 seconds to play. Anriel Howard, who had her 22nd career double-double in the game, then sank two free throws to extend the Aggie lead to four and clinch victory.



The win was the first at Reed Arena for Texas A&M over Kentucky, and snapped a five-game winning streak for the road team in this series, dating back to 2012-13. The Aggies have won four straight at home, and are 12-0 against unranked teams this season. The all-time series between the two schools is now tied 4-4.



Danni Williams added 19 points, matching her career-high with five 3-pointers off of eight attempts. Chennedy Carter added 14 to give the Aggies four players in double figures.



The Aggies out-rebounded Kentucky 34 to 27, and made 18 of their 22 free throw attempts on the game. Texas A&M led 39-36 at halftime, as neither team led by more than nine in the game.



Texas A&M heads to Auburn on Sunday, January 7 at 2 p.m. for their next contest. The Aggies return home on Thursday, January 11 at 6 p.m. to host No. 7 Tennessee.

© 2018 KAGS-TV