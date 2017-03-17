KAGS
Aggies Getting Down to Business On Eve of NCAA Tournament 1st Round

Friday was a day of preparation and reflection for the Aggies.

KAGS 11:12 PM. CDT March 17, 2017

Texas A&Ms season has come to an end much too early for the Aggies liking. In 2015, A&M was upset by Little Rock in the first round; before Florida state dropped the Aggies at home a year ago in round two. As a 5 seed in 2017, the Aggies have traveled to Pauley Pavillion at UCLA to play 12 seed Penn, where they hope they've learned from the mistakes of the past two years. 

