Aggies Getting Down to Business On Eve of NCAA Tournament 1st Round

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

Texas A&Ms season has come to an end much too early for the Aggies liking. In 2015, A&M was upset by Little Rock in the first round; before Florida state dropped the Aggies at home a year ago in round two. As a 5 seed in 2017, the Aggies have traveled to Pauley Pavillion at UCLA to play 12 seed Penn, where they hope they've learned from the mistakes of the past two years.

© 2017 KAGS-TV