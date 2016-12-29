KAGS
Aggies Head into 2017 Searching for Consistency and Leadership After Texas Bowl Loss

An inconsistent 2016 campaign came to an end for the Aggies vs Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Matt Trent has more from NRG Stadium.

KAGS 12:28 AM. CST December 30, 2016

The level of play for the Aggies has been a series of peaks and valleys. The results were not impressive, losing 5 of their last 7 and for the third consecutive season finishing the year at 8-5.

Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
