Close Aggies Head into 2017 Searching for Consistency and Leadership After Texas Bowl Loss An inconsistent 2016 campaign came to an end for the Aggies vs Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Matt Trent has more from NRG Stadium. KAGS 12:28 AM. CST December 30, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The level of play for the Aggies has been a series of peaks and valleys. The results were not impressive, losing 5 of their last 7 and for the third consecutive season finishing the year at 8-5. (© 2016 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS College Station dance team prepares to parade their talent. Bryan City Councilman arrested Audio recording released from Bryan ISD with former superintendent Asian Lady Beetles Brazos County Sheriff's department investigating dead person Grimes County Crime Stoppers helping keep Navasota PD safe. How does the city of College Station keep drinking water safe? Aggie Football team visits Houston Children's Museum More Stories Bryan City councilman, girlfriend, arrested for assault Dec 29, 2016, 4:58 p.m. Audio recording from private meeting with Dr. Tommy Wallis Dec 29, 2016, 2:23 p.m. College Station dance team to perform at Trump's… Dec 29, 2016, 10:51 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs