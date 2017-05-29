Aggies Headed to Houston Regional, Open Friday with Baylor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies were named as the No. 3 seed at the Houston Regional in the NCAA Division I Championship, the selection committee announced Monday. The Aggies will face the No. 2 seed Baylor Bears to open the tournament Friday at 2 pm at Schroeder Park.

The bid extends the Aggies’ school-record string of appearances in the NCAA Championship to 11 consecutive seasons and marks the Maroon and White’s 33rd overall selection to the tournament field.

The host Houston Cougars are the No. 1 seed in the regional and they’ll face the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 pm.

The Aggies are 36-21 on the season and finished SEC with a 16-14 mark.

Baylor is 34-21 on the year and finished fourth in the Big 12 with a 12-12 mark. The Aggies and Bears met on the final day of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Mark. Baylor won the game with a walk-off grand slam.

Houston is 40-19 on the year with a 15-9 mark in American Athletica Conference. The Cougars finished the regular-season tied with UCF for the league crown and won the tournament title by going 4-0 in Clearwater.

Iowa is 38-20 on the year and finished tied for fourth in the Big Ten with 15-9 mark. The Hawkeyes earned an automatic bid by going 4-1 at the Big Ten Tournament, including a 13-4 win over Northwestern in the championship game.

Each regional field features four teams, playing a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 2, to Monday, June 5.

The winner of the Houston Regional faces the winner of the Chapel Hill regional hosted by the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Chapel Hill Regional also includes Florida Gulf Coast, Michigan and Davidson.

All-session and single-session tickets, if available, will go on sale through the University of Houston website beginning 8 a.m. Thursday, June 1. Due to extremely limited quantities, tickets will not be available through the 12th Man Foundation Ticket Office.



Ticket pricing for the Houston Regional are as follows:



All-Session Passes:

Lower Level Reserved: $100

Upper Level Reserved: $80

General Admission: $50

Students: $25



Single Session Pricing:

Lower Level Reserved: $20

Upper Level Reserved: $15

General Admission: $10

Students: $5



For complete ticket information, please visit UHCOUGARS.com.





NCAA HOUSTON REGIONAL SCHEDULE (all times Central)



Friday, June 2

2:00 PM - G1: Texas A&M vs. Baylor (ESPN2)

7:00 PM - G2: Houston vs. Iowa (ESPNU)

Saturday, June 3

2:00 PM – G3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (ESPN3)

7:00 PM – G4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (ESPN3)

Sunday, June 4

3:00 PM – G5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (ESPN3)

8:00 PM – G6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 (ESPN3)

Monday, June 5 (if necessary)

6:00 PM – G7: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 (ESPN3)

