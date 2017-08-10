KAGS
Aggies Hold First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

The Aggies were out on Kyle Field Thursday for their first scrimmage of preseason practices.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:47 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

Texas A&M held its first scrimmage of preseason practices Thursday on Kyle Field. Kevin Sumlin breaks down the Aggies' performance. 

