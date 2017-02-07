Aggies Host Missouri Wednesday Night

COLLEGE STATION – The Aggies take aim at their fourth SEC win in their last five league games Wednesday night inside Reed Arena as they face Missouri at 7:30 p.m. during the first of two regular season meetings against the Tigers



The matchup will be nationally televised on SEC Network with Dave Neal calling the play-by-play action and Chris Spatola providing color commentary. Radio coverage will be provided on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

An Aggie win would knot the all-time series between the schools on the hardwood, which dates back to the 1969-70 season, at 16-16. A&M has won four consecutive wins vs. the Tigers and will make a visit to the Tigers' Mizzou Arena on Feb. 28.

TRENDS & SUPERLATIVES

• Texas A&M put five players in double-digit scoring Saturday at LSU (Gilder [20], Williams [18], Hampton [15], Hogg [11] and Davis [10]) for the third time this season (Dec. 21 vs. Saint Francis and Jan. 11 vs. LSU).

• Additionally vs. the Tigers, A&M committed only eight turnovers to log its third game this season with eight or fewer giveaways (Dec. 7 vs. Denver and Dec. 10 vs. South Carolina State).

• Sophomore Admon Gilder hit the 20-point mark for the third time in the last four games at LSU, finishing with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including a 3-of-5 mark from 3-point range ... Gilder has played all but one minute of game action in the Aggies' last six games and is averaging 17.6 points per contest during the stretch ... Additionally, the Dallas native is averaging 19.3 points while shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the 3-point arc during his last three games.

• Freshman Robert Williams tied his career high with 18 points in the contest, converting 8-of-14 field goal attempts … The Vivian, La., native also added six rebounds and a game-high four blocks.

AGGIES AMONG THE SEC & NATIONAL LEADERS (Through 2/5 games)

• The Aggies rank 15th nationally in blocked shots per game with an average of 5.6 per contest (second in the SEC).

• On the offensive end, A&M has been efficient, ranking third in the SEC by shooting 46.4 percent from the field as a team as well as second in the SEC (33rd nationally) in assists with an average of 16.6 per contest ... The Aggies are third in the league with a 1.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Defensively, A&M ranks third in FG percentage defense by allowing foes to shoot just .410 from the field.

• In the SEC rebounding column, A&M ranks second in the conference in rebounding margin at +5.3 and leads the league in offensive rebounds per game (13.5) and offensive rebound percentage (.384) ... The Aggies are 19thnationally in offensive rebounds per game.

• Nationally, the Aggies rank 16th in fewest fouls this season (360).

• Rookie Robert Williams continues to stand out as one of the SEC's brightest freshmen, ranking second in the league (20th nationally) with 54 blocked shots for an average of 2.45 per game ... He ranks eighth in the SEC in rebounding at 6.8 per contest.

• Sophomore Tyler Davis leads the SEC and ranks 14th nationally in field goal percentage, shooting 61.9 percent from the field ... He also ranks fifth in the SEC in total rebounding at 7.3 per contest while leading the league on the offensive glass at 3.27 offensive rebounds per outing (30th nationally).

• Second-year guard Admon Gilder appears throughout the lists of SEC statistical leaders, ranking second in steals per game (2.0), third in minutes played (33.1) and eight in assists per game (4.1).

• Sophomore DJ Hogg continues to rank among the SEC's top shooters, checking in at fifth in the league shooting 37.6 percent from long range while making 2.1 3-point baskets per contest, sixth in the SEC.



NOTING MISSOURI

• Missouri snapped a 13-game losing streak Saturday with an 83-78 win over Arkansas inside Mizzou Arena.

• The Tigers shot 50.9 percent from the field against Arkansas, their best shooting performance since November with four Tigers scoring in double-figures ... Junior forward Jordan Barnett came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 18 points.

• Sophomore forward Kevin Puryear paces the Tigers in scoring in scoring at 11.6 points per game ... The Blue Springs Missouri, Mo., native also tops the team in rebounds with 6.6 per game good for 10th in the SEC

• Sophomore guard Terrence Phillips leads the SEC for assists in conference play with 53 despite only starting in one conference game ... Forward Russell Woods, the lone senior on Mizzou's roster, has started every game for the Tigers, posting two double-doubles while shooting .532 from the field.

• Missouri was projected to finish last in the SEC by a preseason poll of media that covers the conference ... The Tigers have fared well in Mizzou Arena with 21 of the program’s last 22 wins coming there ... Mizzou comes to Aggieland searching for its first conference road win since a victory over Arkansas on Jan. 28, 2014, a 28-game dry spell.

• Missouri is last in the SEC in scoring offense (69.3), field goal percentage (.395), blocks (45) and 3-pt FG percentage shooting .284 from long range, fifth worst in the nation.

• Kim Anderson is in his third season coaching at his alma mater ... He owns a record of 25-60 at Mizzou and 299-154 career record with a 12-year stint at Central Missouri that included a national title in 2014.

SERIES HISTORY VS MISSOURI (MISSOURI LEADS 16-15)

• Saturday will be the 32nd meeting between the Aggies and Tigers and the ninth as members of the SEC.

• Notably, Missouri lists the all-time series as 15-14 in favor of Texas A&M as the school was forced to vacate all of its wins (including two over the Aggies) during the 2013-14 season.

• Last season, the Aggies swept a pair of games from the Tigers, winning 66-53 in College Station on Jan. 23 before defeating Missouri 84-69 in Columbia on Feb. 27.

UP NEXT AFTER THE MISSOURI GAME

Texas A&M hits the road for Gainesville, Fla., to take on No. 17 Florida inside the newly renovated Exactech Arena ... The game is slated to be televised on ESPN2 with tip off at 11 a.m. (CT).

