Aggies Keying in on Bulldogs' Fitzgerald

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald tore up Texas A&M for four total touchdowns a season ago, something the Aggies know they can't allow this time around.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:14 PM. CDT October 24, 2017

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald ran circles around Texas A&M a year ago in a 35-28 win over the Aggies. A&M will look to shut Fitzgerald down this time around.

