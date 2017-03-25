Aggies Lose Game Two to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores, 17-3, Saturday afternoon at Hawkins Field.

The Commodores pounced on the Aggies for seven runs in the bottom of the second. The inning featured five hits, including one home run, one triple and two doubles. The big damage was done with a two-run triple by Reed Hayes and a two-run home run by Julian Infante.

Vanderbilt (16-8, 3-2 SEC) tacked on four more runs in the third inning as Jeren Kendall and Will Toffey each hit two-run home runs to take an 11-0 lead.

The Commodores added five runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Texas A&M (15-9, 0-5 SEC) scored all of their runs in the top of the ninth. With one out, Baine Schoenvogel and Jorge Gutierrez each drew walks and George Janca followed with a three-run home run over the leftfield wall to cut the advantage to 17-3.

Stephen Kolek (1-1) was saddled with the loss for Texas A&M. He allowed 10 runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two in 2.2 innings.

Patrick Raby (4-2) earned the win for Vanderbilt. He scattered three hits and two walks while striking out six in 7.0 innings.

Janca and Logan Foster each had two hits for the Aggies. Janca went 2-for-3 with one home run and three RBI. Foster batted 2-for-2 with a double.

Hayes led the Vanderbilt attack with four RBI. Toffey and Infante added three RBI apiece.

The Aggies and Commodores wrap up the series with a 3:00 p.m. contest at Hawkins Field.

© 2017 KAGS-TV