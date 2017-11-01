Aggies Ranked 25th in Preseason AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2017-18 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2016-17 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. Duke (33) 28-9 1572 7

2. Michigan St. (13) 20-15 1520 NR

3. Arizona (18) 32-5 1506 4

4. Kansas (1) 31-5 1439 3

5. Kentucky 32-6 1340 6

6. Villanova 32-4 1284 1

7. Wichita St. 31-5 1270 19

8. Florida 27-9 1100 20

9. North Carolina 33-7 1047 5

10. Southern Cal 26-10 995 NR

11. West Virginia 28-9 840 13

12. Cincinnati 30-6 837 18

13. Miami 21-12 836 NR

14. Notre Dame 26-10 814 14

15. Minnesota 24-10 642 NR

16. Louisville 25-9 570 10

17. Xavier 24-14 544 NR

18. Gonzaga 37-2 500 2

19. Northwestern 24-12 473 NR

20. Purdue 27-8 362 15

21. UCLA 31-5 340 8

22. Saint Mary's (Cal) 29-5 333 22

23. Seton Hall 21-12 274 NR

24. Baylor 27-8 163 12

25. Texas A&M 16-15 130 NR

Others receiving votes: Alabama 86, Virginia 57, Rhode Island 49, TCU 46, Providence 34, Missouri 19, Virginia Tech 16, Wisconsin 14, Butler 13, Texas 10, Maryland 7, Oklahoma 7, Nevada 7, Michigan 6, Dayton 5, Middle Tennessee 4, Ball St. 4, SMU 3, Oakland 2, Oregon 2, South Carolina 1, Harvard 1, UCF 1.

