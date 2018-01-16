Aggies Ranked No. 10 in D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies were ranked No. 10 in the 2018 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 released Tuesday.

Texas A&M is one of eight SEC teams in the Top 25 along with Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and LSU.

Defending national champion Florida was slotted No. 1, followed by Oregon State, Texas Tech, Arkansas and Florida State. North Carolina, TCU, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas A&M rounded out the Top 10.

The Aggies’ lineup returns five starters from last season, led by All-America and SEC Freshman of the Year Braden Shewmake who batted .328 with 47 runs, 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 69 RBI in 2017. Cole Bedford (.301, 13 doubles, 3 HR, 26 RBI), Hunter Coleman (.283, 7 doubles, 5 HR, 22 RBI), Logan Foster (.280, 13 doubles, 6 HR, 24 RBI) and George Janca (.261, 9 doubles, 6 HR, 30 RBI) also return to the lineup.

The Maroon & White also return a wealth of talent on the mound, including 2017 MLB Draft picks Cason Sherrod (4-1, 4 saves, 2.89 ERA) and Kaylor Chafin (7-2, 3 saves, 2.33 ERA). Stephen Kolek (4-5, 3.79 ERA), Mitchell Kilkenny (3-3, 7 saves, 3.67 ERA) and John Doxakis (4-3, 5.44 ERA) also buoy the squad’s expectations for 2018.

Texas A&M capped their 41-23 2017 campaign with their sixth trip to the College World Series.

The Aggies begin the 2018 season on February 16 as they host the Rhode Island Rams in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

© 2018 KAGS-TV