Aggies Ready for 2017 Pro Day

Texas A&M will host its annual Pro Day on Thursday, a chance for the Aggies' 15 NFL prospects to showcase their talents for a bevy of scouts and coaches.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:10 PM. CDT March 29, 2017

15 Aggies will work out at Texas A&M's 2017 Pro Day, in hopes of impressing NFL scouts and coaches. 

