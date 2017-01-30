Aggies Return Home to Host Vandy Tuesday Night

COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will try to extend its SEC winning streak to three games Tuesday night when the Aggies host Vanderbilt inside Reed Arena at 8 p.m.

The contest is billed as Carnival Night with a variety of promotions and giveaways planned, beginning at 6 p.m. with a midway of games, contests, live music and free food outside the arena.

The matchup will be nationally televised on ESPNU with Mike Couzens calling the play-by-play action and Brooke Weisbrod providing color commentary. Radio coverage will be provided on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

The Aggies (11-9; 3-5 SEC) have won their previous two SEC affairs, defeating Georgia and Ole Miss before stepping out of conference play during the Big 12-SEC Challenge where a furious comeback attempt came up just short on the road at West Virginia over the weekend.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, brings a 10-11 record with a 3-5 SEC mark to Aggieland as the Commodores play their first season under the direction of head coach Bryce Drew.

TRENDS & SUPERLATIVES

• Sophomore Tyler Davis carded his sixth career double-double (fourth this season) by finishing with 19 points and a career-high 18 rebounds Saturday at West Virginia … His 18 rebounds marked the most by an Aggie since David Harris grabbed 19 vs. Houston on Feb. 24, 1990 … Additionally, the 18-rebound performance was the most by any player in the history of WVU Coliseum, which opened in 1970.

• Sophomore Admon Gilder has played all but one minute of game action in the Aggies' last four games and is averaging 18.3 points per contest during the stretch ... The Dallas native produced a career-best 24 points on 7-of-16 shooting with a 4-of-9 mark from beyond the 3-point arc during Saturday's loss at West Virginia.

• Freshman Robert Williams carded his fifth career double-double last Wednesday at Ole Miss, producing 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with a career-high tying 14 rebounds ... in his last four games, Williams is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game.

• Williams also notched two block shots at West Virginia to tie the school record for a block streak, originally set by David Harris from Dec. 21, 1989, to March 9, 1990.

• A&M played against West Virginia without second-leading scorer DJ Hogg (13.1 points per game) for the second straight contest as the sophomore deals with a minor foot injury … He is listed as day-to-day.

• Senior JC Hampton also reached the 20-point plateau for the second time this season, converting 8-of-9 shot attempts with a 5-of-6 mark from 3-point range ... Hampton also scored 21 points Dec. 7 vs. Denver.

AGGIES AMONG THE SEC & NATIONAL LEADERS (Through 1/29 games)

• The Aggies rank 15th nationally in blocked shots per game with an average of 5.7 per contest (second in the SEC).

• On the offensive end, A&M has been efficient, ranking second in the SEC by shooting 46.8 percent from the field as a team as well as second in the SEC in assists with an average of 16.8 per contest ... The Aggies are third in the league with a 1.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Defensively, A&M ranks third in FG percentage defense by allowing foes to shoot just .405 from the field.

• In the SEC rebounding column, A&M leads the conference in both rebounding margin at +6.2 and offensive rebound percentage at 39.5 percent ... The Aggies are 14th nationally in offensive rebounds per game (13.75).

• Nationally, the Aggies rank 27th in fewest fouls this season (339).

• Rookie Robert Williams continues to stand out as one of the SEC's brightest freshmen, ranking second in the league (25th nationally) with 48 blocked shots for an average of 2.4 per game.

• Sophomore Tyler Davis leads the SEC and ranks 14th nationally in field goal percentage, shooting 61.3 percent from the field ... He also ranks fifth in the SEC in total rebounding at 7.4 per contest while leading the league on the offensive glass at 3.4 offensive rebounds per outing (24th nationally).

• Second-year guard Admon Gilder appears throughout the lists of SEC statistical leaders, ranking first in steals per game (2.1), fourth in minutes played (32.4) and seventh in assists per game (4.2).

• Sophomore DJ Hogg continues to rank among the SEC's top shooters, checking in at seventh in the league shooting 38.1 percent from long range while making 2.2 3-point baskets per contest, fourth in the SEC.



NOTING VANDERBILT

• Over the weekend during the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Commodores defeated Iowa State in Historic Memorial Gymnasium, 84-78 … Vanderbilt is 2-3 in their last five games and 10-11 on the year.

• The Commodores lead the SEC in both 3-point field goals made (83) and free throw percentage (.755).

• Junior guard/forward Matthew Fisher-Davis and senior forward Luke Kornet were named to the Preseason Second Team All-SEC.

• Vanderbilt was picked to finish sixth in the SEC by media that covers the conference.

• This is head coach Bryce Drew’s first year in Nashville … he previously was the head coach at Valparaiso for five seasons with a 124-49 record at the school … from a coaching family, Drew's father, Homer, was the head coach at Valpo from 1988 to 2002 and 2003 to 2011 where he compiled 640 career victories while his brother, Scott, is in his 14th year as the head coach of Baylor.

• In conference play, the Commodores have been led in scoring by Fisher-Davis (16.1 points per game), Kornet (14.0 ppg) and junior guard Riley LaChance (13.5 ppg).

• Vanderbilt is 2-4 in true road games this season … their last road contest was a win at No. 19 Florida, 68-66, on January 21.

SERIES HISTORY VS VANDERBILT (VANDY LEADS 5-2)

• Thursday's meeting will be the eighth between the Aggies and Commodores on the hardwood.

• Last season the two schools squared off in two meetings with each squad winning on its home court ... The Commodores took a 77-60 victory in Nashville on Feb. 4 before the Aggies got a measure of revenge with a 76-67 win at Reed Arena on the final day of the regular season March 5 ... The win over the Commodores clinched a share of the 2016 SEC title for the Aggies.

• The only meeting between the schools prior to Texas A&M joining the SEC for the 2012-13 season came on Dec. 3, 1955, in Nashville ... The Commodores prevailed with a 79-69 victory.

• A&M's Billy Kennedy is 3-5 against Vanderbilt during his career as a head coach.

• During the 2010 NCAA Tournament, Kennedy's 13th-seeded Murray State squad defeated No. 4 seed Vanderbilt during the tournament's opening round in Salt Lake City, Utah.

UP NEXT AFTER THE VANDERBILT GAME

Texas A&M travels across the Sabine River to Baton Rouge, La., where it will face LSU on Saturday night inside the Maravich Center ... The game is slated to be televised on ESPNU with tip off at 8 p.m. (CT).

