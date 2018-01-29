Aggies Return to SEC Play; Host Arkansas Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – After traveling to Kansas for the Big 12-SEC Challenge, Texas A&M returns to league play Tuesday night with an 8:00 p.m. tilt against Arkansas inside Reed Arena.

The contest will be televised to a national audience on ESPNU with Rich Hollenberg calling the play-by-play action and Debbie Antonelli providing commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

The Aggies will be looking to get back in the win column against the Razorbacks, who come to College Station riding a three-game win streak after defeating Oklahoma State, 66-65, inside Bud Walton Arena on Saturday. Road wins have been hard to come in the series between the old Southwest Conference foes as Arkansas will be in search of just its second win in six appearances inside Reed Arena.

Texas A&M (13-8; 2-6 SEC) will be anchored by the frontcourt of Tyler Davis and Robert Williams, with both players averaging double-doubles over the last four games. Davis led the team in scoring with 18 points and added nine rebounds Saturday against the Jayhawks. Meanwhile, Williams, the SEC’s leader in rebounding, recorded an 11-point, four-block performance. The Oil City, La., native is shooting 70.7 percent from the floor over the last four contests and tops the league for field goal percentage in conference play.

--

SETTING THE SCENE / NOTABLES

• Texas A&M returns to SEC play this week as it hosts a pair of home games, beginning Tuesday against Arkansas.

• Senior Tonny Trocha-Morelos has proficient from the floor in recent weeks, shooting 50 percent from 3-point range (8-for-16) during the last five games with four contests of at least two 3-pointers made ... during the same stretch, Trocha-Morelos is shooting 51.7 from the field overall while averaging 8.6 points per game.

• Freshman guard TJ Starks drew his first career start Saturday at Kansas, producing 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 25 minutes of action.

SERIES HISTORY VS. ARKANSAS (ARKANSAS LEADS 101-54)

• Tuesday will be the ninth SEC contest between the Aggies & Razorbacks ... The two schools shared a spot in the Southwest Conference from 1915 until 1991 when the Razorbacks joined the SEC.

• The two schools have faced off 155 previous times on the hardwood during the series, which dates back to the 1923-24 season ... Arkansas stands out as the sixth-most common opponent in A&M men’s basketball history.

• A&M's Billy Kennedy is 3-6 all-time as a head coach against the Razorbacks ... His lone meeting against Arkansas prior to his tenure at A&M came during the 1997-98 season while the head coach at Centenary ... The Gents fell in Fayetteville, 61-48.

• Kennedy's head coaching counterpart, Arkansas' Mike Anderson, is 5-9 all-time against the Aggies.

UP NEXT AFTER THE ARKANSAS GAME

The Aggies host South Carolina on Saturday inside Reed Arena as the program celebrates Autism Awareness Day and Legacy Day ... the game will be televised on ESPN2 and tip off at 1 p.m. (CT).

