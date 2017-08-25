KAGS
Close
Weather Alert Flash Flood Watch
Close

Aggies Roll Bearkats to Open Season

The Texas A&M volleyball team defeated Sam Houston State 3-0 to open the season Friday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:55 PM. CDT August 25, 2017

Texas A&M defeated Sam Houston State in straight set, 3-0, to open the 2017 volleyball season on Friday night.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories