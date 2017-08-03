KAGS
Aggies Taking New Approach to Fall Camp

In an attempt to curtail the November slumps that have characterized the last three years, Kevin Sumlin is changing Texas A&M's Fall Camp practices in hopes of keeping the Aggies fresher come November.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:37 PM. CDT August 03, 2017

 

