Aggies Tie School Mark with Nine NFL Combine Invitations

INDIANAPOLIS—Texas A&M ties a school record with nine 2017 NFL Combine invitations for the event which will be held in Indianapolis from Feb. 28- Mar. 6.

The nine Aggies are Jermaine Eluemunor (OL), Justin Evans (DB), Myles Garrett (DL), Avery Gennesy (OL), Daeshon Hall (DL), Trevor Knight (QB), Speedy Noil (WR), Josh Reynolds (WR) and Ricky Seals-Jones (WR). Three of the nine, Garrett, Noil and Seals-Jones are juniors who declared early for the NFL draft.

The previous mark was set in 1992 when seniors Keith Alex (OL), Quentin Coryatt (LB), Chris Crooms (DB), Keith McAfee (RB), Bucky Richardson (QB), Randy Simmons (RB), Kevin Smith (DB), Kary Vincent (DB) and Mark Wheeler (DL) attended the NFL Combine. Eight of the nine were drafted with two going in the first round -- Coryatt going second overall to the Indianapolis Colts and Smith to the Dallas Cowboys with the 17th overall pick.

The Aggies had eight players invited in the 1999, 2000 and 2001 NFL Combine events.

AGGIES AT NFL COMBINE/From 1999-present via NFL.com (info prior courtesy of Gil Brandt)

2017-- 9

Jermaine Eluenunor, OL

Justin Evans, DB

Myles Garrett, DL (Jr.)

Avery Gennesy, OL

Daeshon Hall, DL

Trevor Knight, QB

Speedy Noil, WR (Jr.)

Josh Reynolds, WR

Ricky Seals-Jones, WR (Jr.)

2016-- 6

Tra Carson, RB

Joe Cheek, OL

De’Vante Harris, DB

Germain Ifedi, OL (Jr.)

Drew Kaser, P

Brandon Williams, DB

2015-- 5

Cam Clear, TE

Jarvis Harrison, OL

Josh Lambo, PLK

Cedric Ogbuehi, OL

Trey Williams, RB (Jr.)

2014-- 3

Mike Evans, WR (Jr.)

Johnny Manziel, QB (Soph.)

Jake Matthews, OL

2013-- 6

Luke Joeckel, OL (Jr.)

Christine Michael, RB

Damontre Moore, DL (Jr.)

Sean Porter, LB

Jonathan Stewart, LB

Ryan Swope, WR

2012-- 6

Randy Bullock, PLK

Terrence Frederick, DB

Jeff Fuller, WR

Cyrus Gray, DB

Coryell Judie, DB

Ryan Tannehill, QB

2011-- 2

Jerrod Johnson, QB

Von Miller, LB

2010

None

2009-- 3

Michael Bennett, DL

Mike Goodson, RB (Jr.)

Stephen McGee, QB

2008-- 4

Martellus Bennett, TE (Jr.)

Red Bryant, DL

Chris Harrington, DL

Cody Wallace, OL

2007-- 1

Justin Warren, LB

2006-- 3

Jason Carter, WR

Johnny Jolly, DL

Reggie McNeal, QB

2005-- 4

Geoff Hangartner, OL

Keith Joseph, RB

Mike Montgomery, DL

Terrence Murphy, WR

2004-- 1

Alan Reuber, OL

2003-- 5

Sammy Davis, DB

Bethel Johnson, WR

Terrence Kiel, DB

Ty Warren, DL

Taylor Whitley, OL

2002-- 2

Rocky Bernard, DL

Seth McKinney, OL

2001-- 8

Roylin Bradley, LB

Ron Edwards, DL

Robert Ferguson, WR (Jr.)

Jason Glenn, LB

Michael Jameson, DB

Chris Taylor, WR

Ja’Mar Toombs, RB

Chris Valletta, OL

2000-- 8

Chris Cole, WR

Sedrick Curry, DB

Dante’ Hall, RB

D’Andre Hardeman, RB

Semisi Heimuli, OL

Brandon Jennings, DB

Andy Vincent, OL

Jason Webster, DB

1999-- 8

Dan Campbell, TE

Rich Coady, DB

Warrick Holdman, LB

Dat Nguyen, LB

Sirr Parker, RB

Cameron Spikes, OL

Derrick Spiller, TE

Rex Tucker, OL

1992—9

Keith Alex, OL

Quentin Coryatt, LB

Chris Crooms, DB

Keith McAfee, RB

Bucky Richardson, QB

Randy Simmons, RB

Kevin Smith, DB

Kary Vincent, DB

Mark Wheeler, DL

