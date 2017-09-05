Aggies to Use Mond and Hubenak at Quarterback

After quarterback Nick Starkel went down with an ankle injury vs UCLA that will sideline him for an extended period of time, Texas A&M has turned to freshman Kellen Mond and senior Jake Hubenak to shoulder the load under center.

In his first action as a collegiate quarterback, Mond was just 3-17 for 27 yards. Hubenak did not play against the Bruins, though Kevin Sumlin said he was available. Hubenak started two games for A&M a season ago and has more experience than the freshman Mond.

Sumlin said in his weekly press conference that both players would see time in the Aggies' home opener Saturday at 6 pm vs Nicholls at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M's head coach Tony Buzbee brushed off comments from Texas A&M regent Tony Buzbee that he should be fired, saying, "I really don't have time to get involved in things that are said about the program or about me.

© 2017 KAGS-TV