Aggies to Wear Military-Inspired Uniforms for Armed Forces Classic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Honoring Texas A&M’s military tradition and history, the Aggie men’s basketball team has partnered with Adidas to wear commemorative military-inspired uniforms against West Virginia Nov. 10 during the Armed Forces Classic at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Inspired by the wings received by members of Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets ROTC program, the uniforms feature custom Air Force camo in Aggie colors with a pop of khaki to complete the military theme. The wings sit on the top right side of the jersey and an American flag sits above each player’s heart. Four white stars grace the back of the jerseys and side of the shorts, honoring four-star generals. Half of each star is beveled to mirror Texas A&M’s logo.

“AF ROTC DET 805” is stitched into the neck of the jersey to pay tribute to the Aggies of the Air Force ROTC Detachment 805 which is over 700 members strong and based on Texas A&M’s campus. Detachment 805 has a long and proud history of producing the highest quality officers for the United States Air Force. In the past 50 years, Texas A&M has produced more officers for the Air Force than any other university. More than 76 Aggies have become Air Force generals (including eight of the nine 4-star generals produced at Texas A&M).

The uniforms feature a lightweight, breathable waistband inspired by the knit found on captain’s hats and French terry wipe-zones for additional sweat management during the game’s biggest moments.

Aggies will lace-up Crazy Explosive 17 Low and Mid styled in a khaki colorway. Crazy Explosive 17 was created with Adidas’ pinnacle footwear innovations, including a Primeknit upper and full-length BOOST mid-soles.

The theme of the uniform “Fly. Fight. Win.” is emblazed on both the shoes and jersey, while the shoes also features American flag trim.

