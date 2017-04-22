Aggies Top Tennessee, 3-1, to Claim Fourth Straight SEC Series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M junior pitcher Corbin Martin was stellar on the mound to lead the Aggies to a 3-1 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park Saturday afternoon.

The victory gave the Maroon and White their fourth straight SEC series win and the Aggies have won 10 of their last 12 league games dating back to the series finale at Vanderbilt.

Martin (5-2) equaled a career-long outing with his 8.0-inning effort. The northpaw surrendered one run on six hits and one walk while striking out three.

Reliever Mitchell Kilkenny earned his sixth save of the season with a scoreless ninth. The sophomore yielded a leadoff hit in the frame, but followed it up with a 3-6-3 double play and a strikeout to end the game.

Texas A&M (28-12, 10-7 SEC) drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Choruby reached to start the frame when Tennessee starting pitcher Garrett Stallings muffed a throw from the first baseman on a grounder. Logan Foster followed up by drawing a six-pitch walk and Braden Shewmake singled through the right side to fill the bags with Ags. Joel Davis plated Choruby with a soft grounder to first base, staking the Maroon and White to a 1-0 lead.

Tennessee (19-17, 4-13 SEC) knotted the game at 1-1 in the top of the second. Andre Lipcius slapped a single to leftfield to start the inning, moved to second on a grounder to third by Pete Derkay and scored when Matt Waldren punched a double to leftfield.

The Aggies reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the third. Choruby was issued a base on balls to start the frame and Logan Foster followed by blasting a double to rightfield to put two runners in scoring position. Braden Shewmake knocked Choruby in with a grounder to first for the 2-1 lead.

The Maroon and White tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh. George Janca hit a leadoff to leftfield, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Blake Kopetsky and scored when Austin Homan drove a single to centerfield, stretching the Texas A&M advantage to 3-1.

Tennessee’s Luc Lipcius was the only player in the game to log multiple hits, batting 2-for-4.

Garrett Stallings (2-1) was saddled with the loss for Tennessee. He yielded three runs, two earned, on four hits and two walks while striking out two in 7.0 innings.

The Aggies go for their second consecutive series sweep Sunday as they host the Volunteers for a 1:02 pm contest.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On the game…

"Tennessee has played extremely well over the last couple days, but we've been very opportunistic and very fortunate. We left some runners out there on the base paths early, bases loaded in the first no outs and we only came away with one. Then second and third one out and we only come away with one run but we were able to extend the lead late with a big two-out hit from Austin Homan."

On Corbin Martin's performance...

"The day belongs to Corbin Martin. He was fabulous on the mound. He continues to grow. He was shaky early in the season but today he was able to validate last week's performance. He was committed to doing that today. On a day where the elements weren't great, he did a great job going out there and attacking the strike zone and making Tennessee earn everything they got."

Junior RHP Corbin Martin

On his progression through the season…

“I feel really good. I’m validating my starts. Earlier in the year I wasn’t throwing strikes where I wanted to be. I feel I’ve been a lot more efficient and then trusting the guys behind me to make plays and never panicking with guys on base. It’s a lot easier when you have a defense like that behind you to make plays and build confidence in my stuff. I just have to go out there and do whatever I can for this team.”

On getting farther into games…

“I feel like my arm is continuously getting better throughout the year, the more I throw it’s actually feeling a lot better. I would have loved to gone out there in the ninth inning and finished the game.”

Freshman DH Logan Foster

On the team making the most of their four hits…

“The wind blowing in played a big factor. We had a lot of guys square balls up and they just kind of hung up in the air. It started right from the beginning. We focused on keeping the ball low.”

On team’s turnaround in SEC play…

“We decided that we’re just going to have the mentality every day that we’re not going to sit down. We’re going to square up and we’re going to throw the first punch. That seems to work for us and we’re just going to take it one pitch, one game at a time.”

