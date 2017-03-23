Aggies Trek to Nashville for Vanderbilt Series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies head to Nashville for their first SEC road trip of the season. The Aggies and Vanderbilt Commodores rekindle what has become a premier interdivisional rivalry in the SEC.

Since the Aggies joined the SEC for the 2013 campaign, the squads have met on 12 occasions, including six times in SEC Tournament play. Texas A&M holds a 7-5 edge in the series. The Maroon and White have claimed both regular-season series, including 2014 in Nashville and 2016 in College Station. The 2016 series included Kyle Simonds’ no-hitter in a 3-0 victory to clinch the series. Vanderbilt knocked Texas A&M out of the SEC Tournament in 2013 and 2015 and the Aggies returned the favor in 2016.

Braden Shewmake continues to swing a hot bat for the Aggies. He enters the fray with a career-best eight-game hit streak. He ranks second in the nation in hits (39), ninth in total bases (62), 11th in RBI (28) and 16th in doubles (10).

Saturday’s and Sunday’s games will be televised nationally on the SEC Network. Mike Couzens will handle the play-by-play chores with Gabe Gross providing color analysis.



Every game of the series will be available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone.



#23 TEXAS A&M AGGIES (14-7, 0-3 SEC) at VANDERBILT COMMODORES (14-8, 1-2 SEC)

Hawkins Field (3,700) • Nashville, Tennessee



PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #15 Brigham Hill (Jr., RHP, 4-1, 2.61 ERA) vs. #44 Kyle Wright (Jr., RHP, 0-3, 4.33 ERA)

• SATURDAY: #32 Stephen Kolek (So., RHP, 1-0, 2.54 ERA) vs. #29 Patrick Raby (So., RHP, 3-2, 1.71 ERA)

• SUNDAY: TBA vs. #66 Drake Fellows (Fr., RHP, 3-0, 1.72 ERA)

SCHEDULE Friday, 6:32 p.m. • Saturday, 7:02 p.m. • Sunday, 3:02 p.m. RADIO SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone • Dave South (play-by-play) TELEVISION Saturday & Sunday - SEC NETWORK • Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Gabe Gross (color analyst) LIVE VIDEO SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) LIVE AUDIO 12thMan.com LIVE STATS Vucommodores.com (mobile devices) RANKINGS Texas A&M – 23rd (USAT), 29th (NCBWA); Vanderbilt – 24th (CB) SERIES HISTORY Texas A&M leads 7-5

