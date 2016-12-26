KAGS
Aggies, Wildcats Go Head-to-Head in Rodeo Bowl

Texas A&M vs Kansas State in the Rodeo Bowl.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:46 PM. CST December 26, 2016

Before they play in the Advocare Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Texas A&M and Kansas State battled in the Rodeo Bowl, one of the most popular bowl events of the year. Colin Deaver wraps up the night's festivities. 

(© 2016 KAGS)


