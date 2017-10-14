Aggies Win Battle of the Field Goals in Dramatic Victory Over Florida

GAINESVILLE, FL --Kellen Mond made several huge plays, Daniel LaCamera kicked four field goals and Texas A&M handed Florida a second home loss in as many weeks, 19-17 on Saturday night.

LaCamera's 32-yarder with 58 seconds remaining proved to be the difference, but Mond made everything happen for the Aggies (5-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference). The freshman completed eight passes for 180 yards, and added 52 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Mond had completions of 40 and 42 yards to set up fourth-quarter field goals, and Christian Kirk returned a punt 43 yards to set up the game-winner.

Florida (3-3, 3-2) had one final chance in its new, alligator-skin uniforms, but Feleipe Franks threw an interception on first down to end any chance of a comeback.

The loss essentially knocked the Gators out of contention in the SEC's Eastern Division race and surely will stoke more questions about the direction of the programs -- mostly the offense -- in coach Jim McElwain's third season.

Florida dominated in yards (371-263) and first downs (17-10), but came up short on the scoreboard.

The Gators may have been fortunate to score their first touchdown, which came after a bizarre do-over late in the second quarter.

Lamical Perine was seemingly stopped short on a fourth-and-1 play at the Texas A&M 17-yard line. But officials supposedly whistled the play dead before the snap. So Perine got another shot, picked up the first down and then scored on the next play against the stunned Aggies.

Perine made three defenders miss and then carried a fourth into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown and a 10-3 lead.

Texas A&M tied the game on the opening possession of the second half. Mond completed a 30-yard pass to Camron Buckley to start the drive and capped it with a 9-yard run on a third-and-goal draw play that caught the Gators off guard.

The Gators responded two series later, thanks mostly to Franks' 79-yard run in which five tackles failed to bring him down. Franks zigzagged his way across the field before getting brought down at the 13-yard line. A sideline infraction penalty moved the ball to the 6, and Dre Massey scored on a jet sweep on the first play of the fourth quarter.

© 2017 KAGS-TV