Alabama Hires Former A&M Assistant Jeff Banks as Special Teams Coordinator

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED - Former Texas A&M special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator Jeff Banks will become the new special teams coordinator for Alabama, a source told SI.

Under Banks's leadership, A&M led the nation in blocked kicks with eight. In 2016, the Aggies blocked an SEC-high three kicks, ranked third in net punting (39.4) and second in kickoff return defense (18.3).

Banks, who served as A&M’s interim head coach after Kevin Sumlin was fired at the end of the regular season, also had been one of the Aggies' top recruiters. Among the prospects he landed for A&M was All-American Christian Kirk.

© 2018 KAGS-TV