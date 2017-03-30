KAGS
Alex Robinson and TCU Take Home First Ever NIT Title

The former A&M baller finished with 10 points, 11 assists and 4 steals.

New York - Kenrich Williams had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and TCU routed Georgia Tech 88-56 in the NIT championship on Thursday night.
 
TCU opened with a 20-3 run on its way to the program's first NIT title. Vlad Brodziansky scored 18 points for the Horned Frogs (24-15), and Alex Robinson had 10 points and 11 assists.
 
Williams was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
 
Tadric Jackson led Georgia Tech (21-16) with 19 points. Josh Okogie had 12 points and six rebounds.

