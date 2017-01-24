KAGS
Allen Academy Dominates Legacy Prep

Allen Academy defeated Legacy Prep 80-42 on Tuesday night.

KAGS 11:32 PM. CST January 24, 2017

Allen Academy had no issues with Legacy Prep, getting an 80-42 win. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


