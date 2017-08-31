KAGS
Allen Academy Returns to Football with Big Win

Allen Academy played its first football game in almost two years on Thursday, picking up a 61-13 win over the Calvert JV.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:47 PM. CDT August 31, 2017

After a year-long sabbatical from football, Allen Academy made a triumphant return, rolling the Calvert JV 61-13 on Thursday. 

