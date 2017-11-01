KAGS
A&M-Auburn Series Made for Road Warriors

Texas A&M and Auburn have had success against each other since the Aggies joined the SEC, but never on their home turf. The road team has won all 5 meetings.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:35 PM. CDT November 01, 2017

Texas A&M has beaten Auburn three times since joining the SEC, but never at home. The road team has won every meeting in the series. 

