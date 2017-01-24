KAGS
Close
Live Video Watch Presidential Debate
Close

A&M Consolidated Boys Sweep Season Series with College Station

The A&M Consolidated boys completed a season sweep of College Station on Tuesday with a 50-46 win.

KAGS 11:23 PM. CST January 24, 2017

A&M Consolidated defeated College Station 50-46 to sweep the season series. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories