A&M Consolidated, Bryan Split Original Crosstown Showdown

The A&M Consolidated boys executed down the stretch to defeat Bryan 63-56 and the Bryan girls defeated Consol 73-56.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:54 PM. CST January 27, 2017

The A&M Consolidated boys executed down the stretch for a 63-56 win, while the Bryan girls topped the Lady Tigers 73-56. 

