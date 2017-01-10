KAGS
Close

A&M Consolidated Cruises Past Montgomery

The A&M Consolidated boys had no issues with Montgomery, getting a 69-33 victory.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:08 PM. CST January 10, 2017

The A&M Consolidated boys stepped out of district play on Tuesday and defeated Montgomery 69-33 at home to bounce back from a loss to Waco University in their last outing. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories