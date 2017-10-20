Close A&M Consolidated Emerges Victorious in Crosstown Showdown A&M Consolidated defeated rival Bryan 12-3 in the Crosstown Showdown on Friday night. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:40 PM. CDT October 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A&M Consolidated defeated rival Bryan 12-3 in the Crosstown Showdown on Friday night. It was the Tigers' third straight win in the series. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Aggie Korean War Veterans take Honor Flight Oct 20, 2017, 11:23 a.m. TAMU Police officer saves newborn baby Oct 20, 2017, 9:41 a.m. One arrested in Bryan double homicide, Police… Oct 19, 2017, 11:13 a.m.
