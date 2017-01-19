KAGS
A&M Consolidated Scores a Pair of Unanswered Goals in 2-1 Win Over Magnolia West

Tigers fell down early in the first half 1-0.

KAGS 11:39 PM. CST January 19, 2017

After falling down early 1-0, Consol rallied back with 2 unanswered goals in a 2-1 win against Magnolia West.

