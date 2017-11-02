KAGS
Close

A&M Consolidated Season Ends at the Hands of Waller

Waller defeated A&M Consolidated 3-1 in the 5A Area volleyball round.

KAGS 10:56 PM. CDT November 02, 2017

Consol fell to Waller 3-1 in the Area round of playoffs. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories