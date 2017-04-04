KAGS
Close

A&M Consolidated Sees Season End in Regional Quarterfinals

The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team's season ended in the Regional Quarterfinals on Tuesday night, when Waller defeated the Tigers 1-0.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:03 PM. CDT April 04, 2017

The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team fell to Waller 1-0 in the 3rd round of the Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday night. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories