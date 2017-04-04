Close A&M Consolidated Sees Season End in Regional Quarterfinals The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team's season ended in the Regional Quarterfinals on Tuesday night, when Waller defeated the Tigers 1-0. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:03 PM. CDT April 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team fell to Waller 1-0 in the 3rd round of the Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday night. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Students react to controversial graffiti at A&M ring plaza Apr. 4, 2017, 10:29 p.m. Texas A&M police searching for campus vandalism culprit Apr. 4, 2017, 3:00 p.m. BISD trustees name Christie Whitbeck as new superintendent Apr. 4, 2017, 11:03 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs