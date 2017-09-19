KAGS
Close

A&M Consolidated Takes Care of Bryan at Home

A&M Consolidated swept rival Bryan 3-0 on the volleyball court Tuesday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:56 PM. CDT September 19, 2017

A&M Consolidated swept Bryan 3-0 at home on Tuesday. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories