A&M Consolidated Tops Corsicana in Bi-District Round A&M Consolidated pushed past Corsicana in the Class 5A Bi-District Playoffs on Monday with a 52-42 win. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:47 PM. CST February 20, 2017 The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team used a fourth quarter push to top Corsicana 52-42 in the Bi-District Playoffs on Monday night. The Tigers will play the winner of Georgetown-Magnolia in the Area round.
