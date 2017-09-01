KAGS
A&M Consolidated Wins First Game of Lee Fedora Era

In Lee Fedora's first game as head coach at A&M Consolidated, the Tigers defeated Copperas Cove 34-14.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:04 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

The Lee Fedora got off to a great start at A&M Consolidated, as the Tigers rolled Copperas Cove 34-14 to open the season. 

