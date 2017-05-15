A&M Freshman Braden Shewmake Invited to USA Baseball Training Camp

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake was invited to this summer's USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp to compete for a roster spot on the nation's premier summer collegiate team, the organization recently announced.



The 2017 Collegiate National Team Training Camp will meet at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., and compete in a series of games with teams from the Coastal Plains League from June 20-25.



USA Baseball will then host international friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Cuba from June 27-July 7, in Cary, Charlotte and Durham, North Carolina.



Shewmake, who has earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors on two occasions, is hitting .351 (78-for-222) with 37 runs, 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 61 RBI. He ranks 10th in the nation in RBI (61) and 14th in the nation in hits (78). Shewmake leads all Division I freshmen in hits, total bases and RBI.



The list of recent Aggies to play for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team include Nick Banks, Ryan Hendrix, Daniel Mengden, A.J. Minter, Tyler Naquin and Michael Wacha.



Two summers ago, Nick Banks and Ryan Hendrix represented Texas A&M on the USA College National Team. That year, Banks batted .386 with three doubles, one home run and 11 RBI in 17 games and Hendrix combined on the first-ever no-hitter of the Cuban National Team. In 2014, Banks batted .241 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI and Minter pitched 12.1 innings without allowing an earned run. In 2013, Daniel Mengden posted a 1-0 record with a 1.35 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13.1 innings. In 2011, Tyler Naquin batted .321 in 12 games, logging four doubles, one triple, two home runs and 10 RBI and Wacha went 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.

