A&M One Out Away from No Hitter; Still Close Out Win Against Abilene Christian

COLLEGE STATION – Four Texas A&M pitchers combined to one-hit the Abilene Christian Wildcats en route to an 8-1 Aggie victory Tuesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

It took until two outs in the ninth for Abilene Christian (9-20) to record their only hit of the ballgame.

Turner Larkins got it started with his first start of the season. Larkins worked 4.0 innings allowing the one Wildcat run to come around after a walk in the fourth.

John Doxakis came in for the next three frames and didn’t allow a Wildcat baserunner, striking out four of the nine batters he faced, on his way to his second win of the season.

Landon Miner was perfect in the eighth before Jason Ruffcorn worked the scoreless ninth, yielding the lone hit to Luis Trevino who singled up the middle with two outs.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Aggie (23-11) bats came alive with in a four-run fifth off reliever Drew Hanson (2-4). With two outs and two on, Foster singled through the left side, tying the game and setting the stage for Braden Shewmake. The freshman sent one out to right field for his fourth dinger of the season putting A&M up 4-1 with the three-run job.



The Aggies plated a pair of runs in both the sixth and seventh. George Janca and Austin Homan delivered RBI hits in the sixth with a double and triple, respectively. In the seventh, it was Hunter Coleman’s single and Joel Davis’ sac fly that gave the Maroon & White an 8-1 lead.

Shewmake highlighted the Aggie offense going 3-for-4 with two runs, three RBI and one stolen base. Coleman and Janca also contributed multi-hit nights. Six different hitters drove in the eight Aggie runs.

