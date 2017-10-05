KAGS
A&M Pass Rush Could be Key to an Upset

Texas A&M leads the SEC in sacks through five weeks of play, and they'll have to get to Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts on Saturday to have a chance at pulling an upset.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:42 PM. CDT October 05, 2017

Texas A&M leads the SEC in sacks, and the Aggies pass rush will have to be on its game Saturday to have a chance at upsetting No. 1 Alabama. 

